UrduPoint.com

PDWP Punjab Approves Five Development Schemes

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 06:01 PM

PDWP Punjab approves five development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab approved five development schemes of various sectors on Friday, with an estimated cost of Rs 5,331.96 million.

The schemes were approved at 8th PDWP meeting of the fiscal year 2022-23, with Planning & Development board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal in the chair.

The approved development schemes included Strategic Planning & Implementation Unit of HUD&PHED at a cost of Rs 690 million, Rehabilitation of Akwal-Tammun-Multan Khurdh-Shah Muhammad Wali to CPEC TARAP Interchange L=49KM, Jhelum, at the cost of Rs 2,641.950 million, widening/ improvement/ rehabilitation/ re-construction of Kabirwala-Jhang road up to district boundary Khanewal including link to Motorway M-4 Length = 61.

75KM (taken up length 10.44KM), district Khanewal at the cost of Rs 719.933 million, rehabilitation of Gujrat Noora Mandiala road Length = 16.90KM in district Gujrat at the cost of Rs 665.298 million and rehabilitation of road from Jalalpur Jattan Shahbazpur road to Head Marala Road via Chopala I/C bridge length = 17.20KM in district Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 614.779 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Motorway Road CPEC Gujrat Jhelum Khanewal Jalalpur Jattan All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

‘Mere Humsafar’ becomes top trend on Twitter

‘Mere Humsafar’ becomes top trend on Twitter

31 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan loves Imran Khan’s response about a ..

Armeena Khan loves Imran Khan’s response about alleged diamond gifts to his wi ..

47 minutes ago
 British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s effor ..

British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability

1 hour ago
 Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Fed ..

Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Federal Board Results 2022

2 hours ago
 England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour ..

England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-2 ..

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.