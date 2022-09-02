PDWP Punjab approves five development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab approved five development schemes of various sectors on Friday, with an estimated cost of Rs 5,331.96 million.

The schemes were approved at 8th PDWP meeting of the fiscal year 2022-23, with Planning & Development board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal in the chair.

The approved development schemes included Strategic Planning & Implementation Unit of HUD&PHED at a cost of Rs 690 million, Rehabilitation of Akwal-Tammun-Multan Khurdh-Shah Muhammad Wali to CPEC TARAP Interchange L=49KM, Jhelum, at the cost of Rs 2,641.950 million, widening/ improvement/ rehabilitation/ re-construction of Kabirwala-Jhang road up to district boundary Khanewal including link to Motorway M-4 Length = 61.

75KM (taken up length 10.44KM), district Khanewal at the cost of Rs 719.933 million, rehabilitation of Gujrat Noora Mandiala road Length = 16.90KM in district Gujrat at the cost of Rs 665.298 million and rehabilitation of road from Jalalpur Jattan Shahbazpur road to Head Marala Road via Chopala I/C bridge length = 17.20KM in district Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 614.779 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.