Peace vital for sustainable development: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Monday said peace was the basic fundamental for achieving sustainable economic growth and social prosperity in the country.

It was the duty of every individual, especially the youth to fight against miscreants who spread intolerance and disinformation in the society, he said while addressing 'Peace, education and Development Conference', organized by the University of Narowal.

The minister said that without peace there would be no sustainable progress and development, adding that the foundation basis of islam was ‘peace and peace’ only.

He said that the biggest challenge faced by the country was disinformation, adding that in the past, unfortunately national politics had become a victim of intolerance and bigotry and even some have used religion to victimize their opponents.

The people who rejected such elements with the power of their vote are highly commendable.

The disinformation had become a big challenge for peace in the world at this time and it is the responsibility of every individual to protect themselves from disinformation, he said adding that we have to make our country one of the 10 best economic powers in the world by 2045 through peace-building, continuity of policies and continuous reforms like other successful countries.