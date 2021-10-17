UrduPoint.com

Peaceful Afghanistan Could Harness Its Potential As To "Heart Of Asia": SAARC Chamber Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 12:50 PM

Peaceful Afghanistan could harness its potential as to "Heart of Asia": SAARC Chamber Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Peaceful Afghanistan could harness its potential as to " Heart of Asia" and connect to the south and central Asian regions.

President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik said here on Sunday while talking to a delegation of traders led by Mian Faryad Ahmad Raza.

He said the current Afghan peace process is a must to make it.

He said over the past forty years of conflicts, Afghanistan's potential to contribute towards development and prosperity in Asia was unrealized.

He said unlock opportunities for all in developing infrastructure is need of the hour to integrate the region and stimulate the country's fragile economy, doing so would not only increase regional engagement but also serve their economic interests and open up access avenues to new markets. He said improved infrastructure would offer ample opportunities to trade an array of goods via land routes that are most efficient economically than air routes.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said Pakistan, too, would benefit from a peaceful Afghanistan. A direct land route to Central Asia through Afghanistan would provide Pakistan a more efficient and convenient alternative to its current routes through Iran or China.

Pakistan would be able to access new markets for its goods and strengthen ties with its Muslim majority neighbors.

He said Afghanistan can leverage its strategic geographical position not only to begin to rebuild its economy but also help the region achieve greater prosperity. Yet that only underscores the need for countries in the region to prioritize the task of crafting consensus for peace in Afghanistan, a necessary condition to harness this untapped potential.

While concluding Iftikhar Ali Malik said creating land corridors through Afghanistan would give the Central Asian countries access to Iran, in one direction and to Pakistan, India and the greater Indo- Pacific region in another.

He said regional connectivity would also help restart Afghanistan's fractured economy most notedly by connecting it to the region's largest markets in South Asia.

He said such infrastructure would accelerate trade and the flow of people, ideas between both regions and the additional flow would stimulate innovation, job opportunities and economic growth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Iran China Job Chamber Sunday Market Commerce Muslim All From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afg ..

UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth pla ..

ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth plan, sees inclusion in major glo ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th October 2021

5 hours ago
 Israeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's ..

Israeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's Activities - Reports

12 hours ago
 Macron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing of Algerian ..

Macron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing of Algerian Protesters as 'Inexcusable' - ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.