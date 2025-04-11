- Home
Peaceful Nuclear Technology Can Boost Castor Bean Farming Amid Climate Challenges: Experts
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 10:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The experts at a training workshop said that peaceful use of nuclear technology can help in boosting caster bean farming amid climate challenges.
Nuclear Institute for Agriculture & Biology (NIAB) has organized a national training workshop focusing on “climate change and the production potential of castor bean (ricinus communis) in Pakistan” where the experts highlighted the critical role of peaceful nuclear technology in agricultural innovation.
Dr. Masood Iqbal Member Science Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) attended the workshop as chief guest and underlined the significant contributions of PAEC in socioeconomic development of Pakistan through peaceful nuclear applications.
He praised the collaborative efforts between NIAB and farmers, which he said were a proud achievement for the organization.
He said that the PAEC had introduced 159 crop varieties through its four agricultural research centers including NIAB and National Institute of Biotechnology & Genetic Engineering (NIBGE) in Faisalabad, Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA) in Tandojam and Nuclear Institute for food & Agriculture (NIFA) in Peshawar. Of these, 68 varieties are still in cultivation and playing an imperative role in enhancing agricultural productivity significantly, he added.
He said that 40% wheat grown in Sindh originated from NIA Tandojam varieties. Moreover, Pakistan’s first approved GMO cotton variety was developed by NIBGE, he added.
Director NIAB Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Saleem explained the workshop’s goal for promoting castor bean cultivation through technology transfer and said that NIAB’s castor varieties could yield up to 100 maunds per acre in just 140 days.
Castor bean is valued for its oil and used in pharmaceuticals, industrial applications and as a biofuel, he added.
Former ministers Syed Asghar Ali Shah, Dr Sohail Zafar, Focal Person for Caster Bean NIAB Dr Mehmood-ul-Hasan and others also addressed the workshop.
Around 400 stakeholders including progressive farmers, seed companies, exporters, scientists, industry professionals and university faculty from across Pakistan and abroad including UK, Oman and South Korea participated in the workshop.
The workshop concluded with the distribution of pre-basic seeds of NIAB’s castor bean varieties to progressive farmers.
A field visit also showcased NIAB’s latest castor varieties NIAB Gold, NIAB Spineless and NIAB Castor 2023 which were developed for high yield and climate adaptability.
