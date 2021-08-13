Peaceful, stable Afghanistan vital for economic prosperity in South Asia: SAARC president

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Iftikhar Ali Malik on Friday said peaceful and stable Afghanistan was imperative for economic prosperity in South Asia.

Talking to a delegation of exporters led by Uzma Nadeem, he said progress of the region was linked with peaceful and secure Afghanistan, said a news release issued here.

He said Pakistan was playing important role for success of intra-Afghanistan peace dialogue aiming at political reconciliation and an end to decades of violence in the war stricken country.

He hoped that intra-Afghan negotiations would lead to a sustainable and durable peace and reiterated that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict.

He stressed the need that both Kabul and the Taliban for achieving economic prosperity, would have to demonstrate the highest degree of flexibility to reach a result-oriented settlement.

He said in the prevailing scenario, survival of state mainly depended on its sound economy otherwise its would be eliminated from world globe like other countries.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said Pakistan has taken a crystal clear decision of non-interference and it has no favourites in Afghanistan besides firmly believing in a well grounded political government.

He said world must recognize with open mind that Pakistan suffered trillions of rupees irreparable economic losses in war against terror besides causing decades long insecurities in the region as a result foreign investors were reluctant for investment in Pakistan.

He said it's first time in the world history that Pakistan was the only country hosting a sizeable number of Afghan refugees for more than three decades and now time has come for their dignified and honorable return to their homeland.

He said that South Asia was rich in minerals and natural resources, which he added must be fully exploited with mutual co-operation and down trodden people of this under developed region should reap its benefits for improvement of their socioeconomic conditions.

He lamented that share of South Asia in world trade in only five percent while it housed one fifth of the total world population, he said.