PEC-2022 to be game changer: FCCI president

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Mr Atif Munir Sheikh has said that Pakistan Economic Conference (PEC) 2022 would prove a game changer which would entirely change the industrial landscape of Pakistan.

Addressing an inaugural session of PEC here on Friday, he mentioned the importance of Faisalabad in national economy and said that it was centrally located and easily accessible to each corner of Pakistan in addition to having reliable, safe and speedy rail, road and air links with the surrounding countries and international destinations. He said that the global institutes had ranked Faisalabad as one of the fastest growing city of South Asia because of its innovative entrepreneurs. It also had state-of-the-arts M3 and Allama Iqbal Industrial estates which were open for local and foreign investors.

The FCCI president said that around 65 units with foreign investment had become functional and were providing thousands of jobs to our youth in addition to contributing its role in Pak-economy and exports. He said that the objective of the conference was to transform the "textile specific" city into a multidimensional metropolis having all types of industry which was deemed necessary to compete in the global markets. He said that it would also help participants to switch over from old and redundant machines to the latest eco-friendly technologies.

Quoting the last visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Faisalabad, he said that he had stressed for an incentive package for the industrial sector and Prime Minister was kind enough to positively respond and as a result of this meeting, we developed a strong liaison with the concerned ministers including Razzaq Dawood, Khusroo Bukhtiyar and Shaukat Tareen.

"It was amazing that within 18 days, an incentive package was finally approved and announced in which 99 per cent of our recommendations were incorporated", he added.

Atif Munir appreciated the participation of businessmen in the event from all over the Pakistan and hoped that presidents of different chambers would take home our message "to take your business to the next level" with innovation and creative approach.

Mian Muhammad Adrees, former FPCCI president said that this mega event would provide an opportunity to share their knowledge and expertise with their friends and colleagues.

Aitor Santiago Garin, Commercial Attach Embassy of Spain, Islamabad appreciated the organisers of the conference and said that it would certainly attract foreign investment as his country was also contemplating to launch joint ventures in collaboration with Pakistani investors for the establishment of a well-developed Import Substitution Industry.

Nighat Shahid President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) lauded the organisers of PEC and hoped that it would also play major role in women empowerment and mainstreaming of female entrepreneurs.

Azhar Chaudhry Chairman Organising Committee of the PEC briefed about the salient features of the 3-day conference.

The meeting was also attended by the members of various chambers from all over the country in addition to diplomats.

More Stories From Business

