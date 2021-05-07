UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PEDO Approves Plan For Minimizing Dependency On Exchequer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

PEDO approves plan for minimizing dependency on exchequer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Policy Board of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) has approved business model for turning the organization into a self-sustainable and profitable body and minimized its dependency on provincial government exchequer.

The 7th meeting of the Policy Board was held here on Friday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Additional Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir, Secretary Energy & Power, Muhammad Zubair, Chief Executive Officer PEDO, Naeem Khan and other members of the policy board attended the meeting.

Under the business plan,a workable strategy has been devised for PEDO for arranging funds for its upcoming projects through various sources.

Besides, taking other initiatives/interventions PEDO would be allowed to retain the profit of its completed hydro power projects and invest the same on new power projects in the province for a certain period.

In the light of recommendations of Evaluation Committee of PEDO, the policy board also accorded conditional approval for issuance of NOCs to the concerned construction companies for progress on the development of 215 MW Asrit-Kedam Hydro Power and 496 MW lower Sapat Gha Hydro power projects directing PEDO to fulfill all the codal formalities and strictly implement the policy in vogue in this regard.

In light of the endorsement of the concerned management committee, the policy Board allowed PEDO to proceed for hiring planning consultant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hydropower and Renewable Energy Development.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister termed the timely completion of all energy projects as one of the top priorities of his government and directed the high ups of PEDO to ensure physical progress on those projects as per the fix timelines.

He termed the approval of business plan for PEDO as an important development and said that it would help a great deal to make PEDO a profitable body.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Progress Same All Government Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.