PEFMA delegation meets Ch. Sujaat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A delegation of Pakistan Electric Fan Manufacturers Association (PEFMA) called on former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence on Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was also present in the meeting. The delegation was led by Chairman PEFMA Nabil Ilyas.

During the meeting, the delegation informed about the fan industry's problems including new SRO regarding the fan industry, payment and other issues.

Nabil Ilyas said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain always took care of the fan industry and he will still play his role in solving the problems.

On this occasion, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain assured them of resolving their problems and said that the employment of millions of people is linked to the fan industry. "Therefore, I will talk to the Prime Minister to solve the fan industry's problems on a priority basis.

Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that investors in the Special Economic Zones of Punjab enjoy special privileges. There is a 10-year income tax exemption on investment in the Special Economic Zones and a one-time duty-free import of machinery. Due to the favourable environment for investment in Punjab, new domestic and foreign investments are coming rapidly. Investors related to the fan industry can set up new industries in the Special Economic Zones, he added.

He said that a new industrial estate is being built on an area of 300 acres in Gujrat. He said that the fan industry of Gujrat exports fans to the middle East and other countries and the legitimate problems of the fan industry will be resolved on a priority basis.

The delegation included representative from various fan manufacturing companies.