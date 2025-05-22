Open Menu

PEFMA Delegation Meets Ch. Sujaat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 10:50 PM

PEFMA delegation meets Ch. Sujaat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A delegation of Pakistan Electric Fan Manufacturers Association (PEFMA) called on former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence on Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was also present in the meeting. The delegation was led by Chairman PEFMA Nabil Ilyas.

During the meeting, the delegation informed about the fan industry's problems including new SRO regarding the fan industry, payment and other issues.

Nabil Ilyas said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain always took care of the fan industry and he will still play his role in solving the problems.

On this occasion, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain assured them of resolving their problems and said that the employment of millions of people is linked to the fan industry. "Therefore, I will talk to the Prime Minister to solve the fan industry's problems on a priority basis.

"

Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that investors in the Special Economic Zones of Punjab enjoy special privileges. There is a 10-year income tax exemption on investment in the Special Economic Zones and a one-time duty-free import of machinery. Due to the favourable environment for investment in Punjab, new domestic and foreign investments are coming rapidly. Investors related to the fan industry can set up new industries in the Special Economic Zones, he added.

He said that a new industrial estate is being built on an area of 300 acres in Gujrat. He said that the fan industry of Gujrat exports fans to the middle East and other countries and the legitimate problems of the fan industry will be resolved on a priority basis.

The delegation included representative from various fan manufacturing companies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable La ..

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..

6 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make i ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'

50 minutes ago
 Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Si ..

Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..

2 hours ago
 National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ sessi ..

National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..

2 hours ago
 UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

2 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edit ..

Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..

2 hours ago
Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy F ..

Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’

2 hours ago
 EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign M ..

EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..

2 hours ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 mil ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones

2 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting a ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic del ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhib ..

Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum

2 hours ago
 Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Foot ..

Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Football Federation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business