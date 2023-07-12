PEMA delegation calls on Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade SM Tanveer

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade SM Tanveer held a meeting with Pakistan Ethanol Manufacturers Association (PEMA) to discuss the industry license renewal, working hours, salary, permits, closure of factories and other issues here at Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade SM Tanveer held a meeting with Pakistan Ethanol Manufacturers Association (PEMA) to discuss the industry license renewal, working hours, salary, permits, closure of factories and other issues here at Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday.

The delegation informed the minister about their problems and demanded that there should be an automatic system of license renewal.

Secretary Industry and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta, Secretary Excise Mukhtar Masood, DG Industries and others attended the meeting.

Pakistan Ethanol Manufacturers Association's Ch.

Muhammad Waheed, Sheikh Muhammad Saeed and others were also present.

It was also agreed to reduce the documents required for license renewal, the number of employees coming to the factories and payment of salary according to the rules.

Provincial Minister SM Tanveer said that government did not want any closure of factories and made it clear that any obstacle would not be tolerated in solving the problems of the industrialists. Legitimate problems of industrialists were being addressed on a priority basis, he added and directed the Secretary Excise to maintain a liaison with the ethanol manufacturers to resolve their issues.