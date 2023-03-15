Pension Reform Strikes at French LNG Facilities Extended Until March 21 - Trade Union

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Protest strikes against proposed pension reform, scheduled to end on March 14, have been extended until March 21 by a general meeting at three liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals of French gas company Elengy and the LNG terminal in Dunkirk, Julien Lambert, the director of energy policy at the French mines and energy trade union, told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

"Following the results of the general meeting of employees on Tuesday, it was decided to extend the strike until Tuesday (March 21). Employees of all three Elengy LNG terminals, as well as the LNG terminal in Dunkirk, supported this decision," Lambert said.

The industrial action in protest against the pension reform in France started on March 6 and were to last for one week. During the protests, LNG tankers were not unloaded and transportation tank containers were not filled.

The operation of all four French LNG terminals, as well as of 13 out of 14 gas storage facilities, was suspended in the country.

On March 11, the Senate, the upper chamber of the French parliament, endorsed the pension reform project, put forward by the country's government, by a vote of 195-112.

The French parliament will hold a final vote on the reform on March 16. If the lower chamber of the parliament supports the bill, the reform will become law.

The reform project envisages a gradual increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. The proposed measure has caused a massive backlash in the French society. There have already been seven general strikes in France within the last two months, with over one million people taking part in most of them. During the protests, clashes between the police and protesters were also common occurrence.