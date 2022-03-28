Pentagon Accounting for Inflation in New Fiscal Year 2023 Budget - Senior Official

The US Defense Department is accounting for the impact of inflation on the armed forces and its service members in the new fiscal year 2023 budget, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said on Monday

*WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The US Defense Department is accounting for the impact of inflation on the armed forces and its service members in the new fiscal year 2023 budget, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said on Monday.

"We obviously are seeing inflationary pressure here in 2022... The 2023 budget starts in October and goes out 12 months past that, so we will at the same time be looking over the summer at where exactly inflation lands and how inflation ends up affecting our service members," Hicks said during a press briefing.

In response to the increase in inflation, the Defense Department put a 4.6% pay raise for both military and civilian personnel - the largest raise in 20 years - into the budget, Hicks also said.

The proposed budget put out by the White House earlier on Monday requests $773 billion in discretionary funding for the Defense Department - an increase of $69 billion or 9.8% from 2021 levels.

President Joe Biden issued a statement saying the move is one of the largest national security investments in the nation's history.