UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Accounting For Inflation In New Fiscal Year 2023 Budget - Senior Official

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2022 | 11:53 PM

Pentagon Accounting for Inflation in New Fiscal Year 2023 Budget - Senior Official

The US Defense Department is accounting for the impact of inflation on the armed forces and its service members in the new fiscal year 2023 budget, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said on Monday

*WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The US Defense Department is accounting for the impact of inflation on the armed forces and its service members in the new fiscal year 2023 budget, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said on Monday.

"We obviously are seeing inflationary pressure here in 2022... The 2023 budget starts in October and goes out 12 months past that, so we will at the same time be looking over the summer at where exactly inflation lands and how inflation ends up affecting our service members," Hicks said during a press briefing.

In response to the increase in inflation, the Defense Department put a 4.6% pay raise for both military and civilian personnel - the largest raise in 20 years - into the budget, Hicks also said.

The proposed budget put out by the White House earlier on Monday requests $773 billion in discretionary funding for the Defense Department - an increase of $69 billion or 9.8% from 2021 levels.

President Joe Biden issued a statement saying the move is one of the largest national security investments in the nation's history.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget White House Same October From Billion

Recent Stories

Biden Requests $26Bln in Discretionary Funding for ..

Biden Requests $26Bln in Discretionary Funding for Space Program NASA - US 2023 ..

33 seconds ago
 Canada Picks Lockheed Martin as Top Bidder to Supp ..

Canada Picks Lockheed Martin as Top Bidder to Supply 88 F-35 Fighter Jets - Mini ..

36 seconds ago
 Twitter Users Appalled by Video Showing Russian So ..

Twitter Users Appalled by Video Showing Russian Soldiers Tortured in Ukraine

38 seconds ago
 Opposition to face defeat on no-trust move: Asad U ..

Opposition to face defeat on no-trust move: Asad Umar

40 seconds ago
 Four Russian Museums in Top-10 of World's Most Pop ..

Four Russian Museums in Top-10 of World's Most Popular Art Museums in 2021 - Rep ..

31 minutes ago
 Female job fair be held on April 1

Female job fair be held on April 1

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>