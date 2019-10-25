Pentagon Budgeted $21.5Bln for Military Spy Program in 2019 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The US Defense Department budgeted more than $20 billion for its Military Intelligence Program (MIP) in fiscal year 2019, the Pentagon announced in a press release.

"The total MIP budget, which included both the base budget and Overseas Contingency Operations appropriations, was $21.5 billion and is aligned to support the National Defense Strategy," the release said on Thursday.

The department, the release added, has determined that releasing this top line figure does not jeopardize classified activities.

The Pentagon said it will not release any other MIP budget figures or details which shall remain classified for national security reasons.

The spend amount marks a slight decrease in secret US military funding compared to last year's budget which was $22.1 billion, according to Defense news.

The US Office of National Intelligence has said that all 17 US spy agencies, including military intelligence, will spend a total of $62.8 billion in 2020 and $59.6 billion in 2019.