UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Budgeted $21.5Bln For Military Spy Program In 2019 - Statement

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:20 AM

Pentagon Budgeted $21.5Bln for Military Spy Program in 2019 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The US Defense Department budgeted more than $20 billion for its Military Intelligence Program (MIP) in fiscal year 2019, the Pentagon announced in a press release.

"The total MIP budget, which included both the base budget and Overseas Contingency Operations appropriations, was $21.5 billion and is aligned to support the National Defense Strategy," the release said on Thursday.

The department, the release added, has determined that releasing this top line figure does not jeopardize classified activities.

The Pentagon said it will not release any other MIP budget figures or details which shall remain classified for national security reasons.

The spend amount marks a slight decrease in secret US military funding compared to last year's budget which was $22.1 billion, according to Defense news.

The US Office of National Intelligence has said that all 17 US spy agencies, including military intelligence, will spend a total of $62.8 billion in 2020 and $59.6 billion in 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget Pentagon 2019 2020 All Top Billion

Recent Stories

American musician will.i.am performs at 2019 FIRST ..

3 hours ago

Omar Al Olama and Dean Kamen: 2019 FIRST Global DX ..

4 hours ago

UAE participates in Arab Environment Ministers Mee ..

4 hours ago

UAE&#039;s Bee’ah partners with Ambienthesis SpA ..

4 hours ago

SDF Supports Idea of International Security Zone i ..

4 hours ago

Evacuations as wildfire roars through California w ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.