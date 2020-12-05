UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Chief Appoints Trump Allies To Defense Department Business Board

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 01:40 AM

Pentagon Chief Appoints Trump Allies to Defense Department Business Board

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump loyalists Corey Lewandowksi and David Bossie have been appointed to the US Defense Department's business board, the Pentagon said in a press release.

"Today, Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller announced the appointments of Henry Dreifus, Robert McMahon, Cory Mills, Bill Bruner, Christopher Shank, Joseph Schmidt, Keary Miller, Alan Weh, Earl Matthews, Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie to the Defense Business Board (DBB)," the release said.

The board provides advice to the Defense Department on business management issues, the release said.

Lewandowski was a senior adviser on the Trump re-election campaign and is also part of the legal team along with President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. Bossie is a businessman who is part of Trump's inner circle.

