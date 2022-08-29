Pentagon Concerned Over Depleting Ammo Stockpiles Due to Ukraine Aid Packages - Reports

The Defense Department is concerned that the US security packages to Ukraine are depleting certain stockpiles of ammunition in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The Defense Department is concerned that the US security packages to Ukraine are depleting certain stockpiles of ammunition in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The report said the Defense Department has been slow to replenish the stockpiles thereby causing concern that US military readiness is being jeopardized as a result.

The Defense Department is specifically concerned about US stockpiles of ammunition running "uncomfortably low" for the howitzers, the report said citing a defense official. The United States has sent Ukraine some 806,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery shells for the howitzers it has provided the country, the report noted.

The report said the Defense Department declined to comment on how many rounds the United States had available at the beginning of this year.

The US military has not signed any new contracts with the industrial base to produce more ammunition to account for the supply being sent to Ukraine, the report said citing US Army officials.

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley has been conducting monthly reviews of US stockpiles to determine military readiness in light of assistance being sent to Ukraine, the report added.

Last week, the United States announced a new $2.98 billion package of military aid for Ukraine from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which finances the US defense industry to boost production of certain weapons. Most of the previous security packages for Ukraine were presidential drawdown packages that sent weapons and equipment from the US national defense stockpile.