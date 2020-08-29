UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Lists Additional 11 Companies In US As Being Under Control Of Chinese Military

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 01:00 AM

Pentagon Lists Additional 11 Companies in US as Being Under Control of Chinese Military

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The US government has released the Names of 11 additional Chinese companies operating in the United States that are allegedly owned or controlled by the People's Liberation Army, the Department of Defense said in a statement on Friday.

"Today, the Department of Defense released the names of additional 'Communist Chinese military companies' operating directly or indirectly in the United States in accordance with the statutory requirement of Section 1237 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 1999, as amended," the statement said.

The list includes: China Communications Construction Company (CCCC); China academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT); China Spacesat; China United Network Communications Group Co Ltd; China Electronics Corporation (CEC); China National Chemical Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (CNCEC); China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina); Sinochem Group Co Ltd; China State Construction Group Co., Ltd.; China Three Gorges Corporation Limited; China Nuclear Engineering & Construction Corporation (CNECC).

