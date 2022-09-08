UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Mulls Inflation Adjustments On Fixed-Price Defense Contracts - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The US Defense Department is considering making inflation adjustments on fixed-price contracts in order to help defense companies stay afloat amid economic hardships, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante said on Wednesday.

"What I'm worried about are the firm-fixed-price contracts, which are most of the contracts most suppliers to primes or anybody else or with the government," LaPlante said during remarks at the 2022 Defense news Conference. "If you're in an FFP (firm-fixed-price) contract that was signed in 2020, it's got to suck when it's 2022 with an inflation rate of 10%.

That's what I'm worried about."

LaPlante said he has organized a team working to provide new guidance to contract officers to make adjustments on fix-priced contracts in order to address inflation concerns in the defense industry.

The Defense Department has asked the industry for data on companies that are struggling to operate due to the impact inflation has on vital supply chains, LaPlante said.

The Defense Department needs to sign multiyear contracts for munitions in order to stabilize the supply chain and to ensure munitions are available, especially for US allies, LaPlante added.

