Pentagon Releases Military Intelligence Program Budget Request For $23.3Bln For 2022
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The Defense Department said that it has released its budget request for the Military Intelligence Program (MIP) for Fiscal Year 2022 in the amount of $23.3 billion.
"The total is $23.3 billion and is aligned to strategic priorities of the Secretary of Defense," the Defense Department said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Defense Department will not provide additional MIP budget-related numbers or program details as they remain classified for national security reasons, the statement added.
In late May, the Defense Department released a budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2022 of $715 billion.