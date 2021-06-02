UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Releases Military Intelligence Program Budget Request for $23.3Bln for 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The Defense Department said that it has released its budget request for the Military Intelligence Program (MIP) for Fiscal Year 2022 in the amount of $23.3 billion.

"The total is $23.3 billion and is aligned to strategic priorities of the Secretary of Defense," the Defense Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Defense Department will not provide additional MIP budget-related numbers or program details as they remain classified for national security reasons, the statement added.

In late May, the Defense Department released a budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2022 of $715 billion.

