Pentagon Requests Nearly $50Bln for US Nuclear Upgrade, Missile Defense - Budget Proposal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The US Defense Department has requested $27.7 billion for nuclear modernization and $20.4 billion for missile defeat and defense systems in a new budget for the 2022 fiscal year, the Pentagon said on Friday.

"The Department's FY [fiscal year] 2022 Budget focuses innovation and modernization," the Pentagon said in its budget request, which seeks $27.7 billion for nuclear modernization, including new submarine and long range bombers, and $20.4 billion for missile defeat and defense systems, including sea-based missile defense systems.