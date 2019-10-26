UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Says $10 Billion Cloud Computing Contract Going To Microsoft

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 08:30 AM

Pentagon says $10 billion cloud computing contract going to Microsoft

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The Pentagon said Friday it was awarding a $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft, following a highly scrutinized bidding process which Amazon had been favored to win.

The 10-year contract for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure program, better known as JEDI, ultimately will see all military branches sharing information in one system that can be scoured in real time with the help of artificial intelligence.

The Pentagon earlier this year put off awarding the hefty contract, saying that the process would be reviewed by the newly appointed defense secretary.

Amazon was considered the lead contender to provide technology for the JEDI program but critics argued that the bidding process favored the Seattle-based technology titan.

The move to stall the contract process came a week after Mark Esper was confirmed as the new US secretary of defense.

Esper was selected by US President Donald Trump, who has lashed out at Amazon and company founder Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post.

The contract has caused controversy over whether internet giants who say they want to make the world better should be involved in the defense industry.

Amazon chief Bezos had defended the company's bid, saying it was important to support US defense efforts, even if it is unpopular.

Microsoft was Amazon's only rival in the bidding for the winner-take-all contract, despite employees urging it to drop out.

"Many microsoft employees don't believe that what we build should be used for waging war," read a blog post on Medium.

"The contract is massive in scope and shrouded in secrecy, which makes it nearly impossible to know what we as workers would be building."Microsoft has defended its interest in military contracts, saying at one point, "All of us who live in this country depend on its strong defense."Google had dropped out of the race for the contract, saying the deal would be inconsistent with its principles.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Internet World Google Technology Washington Pentagon Company Trump Lead Enterprise Post All Industry Race Billion

Recent Stories

Young Chinese techies imitate human hand movement ..

9 hours ago

PTCL, MoITT organizes art exhibition to support Ka ..

8 hours ago

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

10 hours ago

Group busted for manufacturing fake anti-dengue sy ..

9 hours ago

Angola Invites Russia to Invest in Mining, Agricul ..

9 hours ago

France Interested in Working With Russia on Develo ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.