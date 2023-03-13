UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says 2024 Budget Will Use Multi-Year Procurement To Produce Variety Of Missiles

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2023 | 08:58 PM

Pentagon Says 2024 Budget Will Use Multi-Year Procurement to Produce Variety of Missiles

The US Defense Department's proposed budget for fiscal year (FY) 2024 would utilize multi-year procurement authorities to bolster the production of a variety of missiles, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The US Defense Department's proposed budget for fiscal year (FY) 2024 would utilize multi-year procurement authorities to bolster the production of a variety of missiles, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday.

"This budget leverages unprecedented use of multi-year procurement (MYP) authorities provided by Congress to deliver critical munitions affordably, while bolstering our inventories and providing a more predictable demand signal to the industry. This strategy will facilitate industrial production efficiencies because the industry would be incentivized to organize in a more cost-effective manner," Austin said in a statement.

MYPs in the budget request include those for Naval Strike Missiles, RIM-174 Standard Missiles, Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles, Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles and extended range Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles, the statement said.

The FY 2024 defense budget funds $170 billion for procurement overall, marking the largest such investment in the department's history, the statement said.

The budget request allows the Pentagon to invest in capabilities that ensure a capable joint force, with a focus on China and Russia, the statement said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia China Budget Pentagon Austin Congress Industry Billion

Recent Stories

LHC suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrant in ECP co ..

LHC suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrant in ECP contempt case

5 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

5 minutes ago
 German Chancellor, Israeli Prime Minister to Meet ..

German Chancellor, Israeli Prime Minister to Meet in Berlin on March 16

5 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to Dr Yasmin Rashid till ..

Court grants interim bail to Dr Yasmin Rashid till March 31

6 minutes ago
 DC checks implementation on micro plan of anti pol ..

DC checks implementation on micro plan of anti polio campaign

3 minutes ago
 Biden's 2024 Defense Dept Budget Funds Procurement ..

Biden's 2024 Defense Dept Budget Funds Procurement of 24 Hypersonic Missiles - P ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.