Pentagon Says 2024 Budget Will Use Multi-Year Procurement to Produce Variety of Missiles

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The US Defense Department's proposed budget for fiscal year (FY) 2024 would utilize multi-year procurement authorities to bolster the production of a variety of missiles, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday.

"This budget leverages unprecedented use of multi-year procurement (MYP) authorities provided by Congress to deliver critical munitions affordably, while bolstering our inventories and providing a more predictable demand signal to the industry. This strategy will facilitate industrial production efficiencies because the industry would be incentivized to organize in a more cost-effective manner," Austin said in a statement.

MYPs in the budget request include those for Naval Strike Missiles, RIM-174 Standard Missiles, Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles, Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles and extended range Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles, the statement said.

The FY 2024 defense budget funds $170 billion for procurement overall, marking the largest such investment in the department's history, the statement said.

The budget request allows the Pentagon to invest in capabilities that ensure a capable joint force, with a focus on China and Russia, the statement said.