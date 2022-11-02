Pentagon Says Fiscal Year 2022 US Military Intelligence Budget Totaled $24.1Bln

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The United States' Military Intelligence Program budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 totaled $24.1 billion, $800 million more than requested, the US Department of Defense said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Department of Defense released today the Military Intelligence Program (MIP) appropriated top line budget for FY 2022. The total MIP budget was $24.1 billion and is aligned to support the National Defense Strategy," the statement said.

Last June, the Defense Department said it requested $23.3 billion in MIP funding for FY 2022.

However, the Defense Department requested in March $26.6 billion in FY 2023 MIP funding.

MIP accounts for less than half of US intelligence community funding, with the National Intelligence Program (NIP) requesting $62.

3 billion for FY 2022 and receiving $65.7 billion, according to data from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The Defense Department requested $67.1 billion in NIP funding for FY 2023.

MIP is run by the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, while the NIP is managed by the Director of National Intelligence. NIP funds the CIA and strategic-level activities of the National Security Agency, Defense Intelligence Agency and National Geospatial Intelligence Agency. MIP funding goes toward tactical or operational-level requirements specific to the Defense Department.