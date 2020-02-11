Pentagon Seeks $23Bln for Military Intelligence Program in Fiscal Year 2021

The Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday that the total budget request for its Military Intelligence Program (MIP) for fiscal year 2021 is $23.1 billion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday that the total budget request for its Military Intelligence Program (MIP) for fiscal year 2021 is $23.1 billion.

"The [MIP] total, which includes both the base budget and overseas contingency operations funding, is $23.

1 billion and is aligned to support the 2018 National Defense Strategy," the release said.

The Defense Department said it will not release other MIP budget figures or program details as they remain classified for national security reasons, the release added.

Overseas contingency operations often refers to counterterrorism operations in regions of the world where Islamist terrorists are active.