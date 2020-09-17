UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Seeks To Boost Funding For New Navy Ships Amid China's Buildup - Esper

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 01:30 AM

Pentagon Seeks to Boost Funding for New Navy Ships Amid China's Buildup - Esper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The Department of Defense seeks to increase funding for shipbuilding in the Navy budget from 11 percent to 13 percent, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said during an event hosted by RAND Corporation on Wednesday.

"We must increase funding for shipbuilding," Esper said. "This means we must get back to the same levels of spending dedicated for shipbuilding in the Navy budget that the sea service committed during the Reagan era - 13 percent, as compared to today's 11 percent. This is something both, the Secretary of the Navy and I are committed to pursuing."

Esper said the determination to increase funding was made after he met with Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist and other officials this week to review the findings of a Defense Department assessment report on the needs of the Navy to retain dominance through 2045.

The Defense Department aims to have more than 355 ships, both manned and unmanned, in service, he said.

Esper explained that the future US fleet must have survivability in a high intensity conflict, ability to project power and demonstrate presence as well as capability to deliver precision effects at very long ranges, among other attributes.

China intends to dominate Asia as a world-class military by 2049, Esper said, adding that the Defense Department sent a report to Congress last week stating that China has the largest navy in the world.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Budget David Same Congress Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Pandemic Risks Decade of Progress on Health, Educa ..

1 hour ago

US Holds Talks With Singapore on Terror Threat, So ..

1 hour ago

Assailants kill man, took body with them

1 hour ago

Parliament building illuminated to observe patient ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts further 93,682 COVID-19 t ..

3 hours ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.