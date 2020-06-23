UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Sees 'Enormous' Recovery In US Defense Industry In April-June - Under Secretary

Pentagon Sees 'Enormous' Recovery in US Defense Industry in April-June - Under Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The US defense industrial base will show a tremendous amount of recovery in the April-June period after being affected by the restrictive measures undertaken to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, Under Secretary of Defense Ellen Lord said during a press briefing on Monday.

"In the April-June time frame, we see an enormous amount of recovery in the defense industrial base," Lord told reporters.

Lord acknowledged that the measures have impacted the defense industry and promised to monitor situation very closely.

The speed of the progress depends on the location and the type of work, Lord said.

Lord also said that given the restrictive measures, the defense industry has adjusted and is doing much of the planning and other work virtually.

However, manufacturing continues to be done on the production line but the defense industry has reconfigured it following US health institutions' guidance, Lord added.

