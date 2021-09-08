People Injured As 3 Floors Collapse in Gas Blast in Moscow Region - Emergencies Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The structures of three floors collapsed in a gas explosion in a nine-story residential building in Noginsk, Moscow Region, some people were injured, emergencies services told Sputnik.

"Preliminarily, the second, third floors of the building and partly the fourth floor collapsed. Some people were injured. The information was received at 06:55 a.m.," a spokesman said.