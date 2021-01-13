Excises and Taxation Officer (ETO) Khalid Khalil, Dera Ismail Khan, has urged people to fulfill their national obligation by timely depositing taxes to ensure socioeconomic development of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Excises and Taxation Officer (ETO) Khalid Khalil, Dera Ismail Khan, has urged people to fulfill their national obligation by timely depositing taxes to ensure socioeconomic development of the country.

Talking to media persons here, the ETO said paying tax was a legal and moral obligation, so it should be paid timely. In this regard the department would not spare anyone if he or she was found involved in tax evasion, he added.

He said that traders' community had a great role in economic development; they should ensure timely deposit of taxes.

He urged them to keep in touch with the excise department to avoid any inconvenience.

He said a list of defaulters had been prepared on the directives of the government and crackdown would be launched soon to recover outstanding dues.

He said the department had enhanced checking in the area to detect vehicles, which were plying on roads without payment of token tax.