The Finance Minister says that the government and International Monetary Fund (IMF) talks were on the right track.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2023) Finance and Revenue Minister Ishaq Dar revealed that the government and International Monetary Fund (IMF) talks were on the right track.

"People will hear a good news soon," said the Finance Minister, while addressing ceremony of the Road Safety Conference for Parliamentarians in Islamabad on Thursday.



He said that all the matters would be settled with the International lender.

The finance minister pointed out that the PML-N government in the early 90s executed the motorway project from Islamabad to Lahore and now the network of motorways had almost been expanded throughout the country.

He said the government was working expeditiously to enhance length and quality of road infrastructure in the country to facilitate economic growth and prosperity.

The minister said the government was also pursuing effective implementation of road safety laws to ensure accident-free traffic flow in the country.

Urging parliamentarians to find necessary solutions to improve road safety, he underscored the need to focus on traffic laws and ensure their strict implementation.

Mr Dar said the government had included 50 projects worth Rs118.4 billion in the current fiscal year to provide safe and modern transportation system in the country.