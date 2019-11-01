The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said Friday that it will issue 30 billion yuan (about 4.3 billion U.S. dollars) of central bank bills in Hong Kong on Nov. 7

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ):The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said Friday that it will issue 30 billion yuan (about 4.3 billion U.S. dollars) of central bank bills in Hong Kong on Nov. 7.

Among the total, 20 billion yuan will mature in three months and 10 billion yuan will mature in a year, the PBOC said on its website.

To help expand the range of yuan-denominated financial products with high credit ratings in Hong Kong, the PBOC first issued such bills there in November 2018, raising 20 billion yuan. It issued the same amount of bills in February, May, June and August this year.