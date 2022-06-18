UrduPoint.com

Per 10g Gold Price Increases By Rs 300 18 June 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2022 | 07:22 PM

The price of 24 karat per 10 gram gold witnessed an increase of Rs 300 and was sold at Rs145,800 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 145,500 the previous day in the local market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per 10 gram gold witnessed an increase of Rs 300 and was sold at Rs145,800 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 145,500 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 258 and was sold at Rs 125,000 against its sale at Rs124,742 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.

114,583 against its sale at Rs.114,347, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported on Saturday.

The price of per ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1560 and Rs.1,337.44 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $6 and was sold at $1840 stagnant at $1846, the Association reported.

