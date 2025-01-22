Per Capita Income In Rural Xizang Nears National Level In 2024
LHASA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The per capita disposable income of rural residents in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region saw the fastest growth in the country in 2024, nearing the national average, a remarkable accomplishment considering the region's challenging plateau conditions.
During the year, the per capita disposable income of rural residents in the region was 21,578 Yuan (about 3,010 U.S. Dollars), reaching 93.3 percent of the national average level, Li Jianshu, deputy head of the Xizang survey team at the National Bureau of Statistics, said at a press conference held during the annual session of the regional people's congress concluding on Wednesday.
The figure marked an 8.3 percent increase from the previous year, 1.7 percentage points higher than the national average growth rate, Li said.
He further noted that the per capita disposable income of urban residents reached 55,444 yuan, up 6.
8 percent, 2.2 percentage points higher than the national average growth rate.
The per capita disposable income of all residents in the region surged by 8.2 percent to 31,358 yuan. This growth rate, the highest among the country's provincial-level areas, exceeded the national average by 2.9 percentage points.
Mountain-locked Xizang was once the only provincial-level contiguous poverty-stricken region in China, burdened by its high altitude, harsh environment, poor transportation and limited resources. By the end of 2019, however, the region achieved a historic feat by eradicating absolute poverty, lifting 628,000 people out of poverty.
Thanks to the development of infrastructure, the booming tourism market, and the accelerated growth of various industries in the region, the income structure of local residents in Xizang has greatly improved, leading to enhanced living standards for its people.
