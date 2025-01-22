Open Menu

Per Capita Income In Rural Xizang Nears National Level In 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Per capita income in rural Xizang nears national level in 2024

LHASA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The per capita disposable income of rural residents in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region saw the fastest growth in the country in 2024, nearing the national average, a remarkable accomplishment considering the region's challenging plateau conditions.

During the year, the per capita disposable income of rural residents in the region was 21,578 Yuan (about 3,010 U.S. Dollars), reaching 93.3 percent of the national average level, Li Jianshu, deputy head of the Xizang survey team at the National Bureau of Statistics, said at a press conference held during the annual session of the regional people's congress concluding on Wednesday.

The figure marked an 8.3 percent increase from the previous year, 1.7 percentage points higher than the national average growth rate, Li said.

He further noted that the per capita disposable income of urban residents reached 55,444 yuan, up 6.

8 percent, 2.2 percentage points higher than the national average growth rate.

The per capita disposable income of all residents in the region surged by 8.2 percent to 31,358 yuan. This growth rate, the highest among the country's provincial-level areas, exceeded the national average by 2.9 percentage points.

Mountain-locked Xizang was once the only provincial-level contiguous poverty-stricken region in China, burdened by its high altitude, harsh environment, poor transportation and limited resources. By the end of 2019, however, the region achieved a historic feat by eradicating absolute poverty, lifting 628,000 people out of poverty.

Thanks to the development of infrastructure, the booming tourism market, and the accelerated growth of various industries in the region, the income structure of local residents in Xizang has greatly improved, leading to enhanced living standards for its people.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transpor ..

UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications

8 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Iranian Vice President duri ..

UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE

8 minutes ago
 CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end ..

CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end of October 2024

8 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Go ..

CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee

23 minutes ago
 DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insura ..

DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector

38 minutes ago
 Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himm ..

Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'

38 minutes ago
Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Res ..

Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme

53 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo I ..

Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair

53 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation ..

UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..

53 minutes ago
 Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage ..

Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability

2 hours ago
 Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to ..

Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion o ..

Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business