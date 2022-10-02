UrduPoint.com

Performance Audit Wing Organises Three Courses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Performance Audit Wing organises three courses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Performance Audit Wing (PAW), Lahore conducted three audit courses which are designed and conducted to improve and strengthen the skills of the participants under the supervision of the qualified trainers.

These courses included a two-day online course on "Audit of Disaster Management" for audit staff of Directorate General Audit (Climate Change & Environment) Islamabad; three-day course on "Data Analysis In Performance Auditing"; and two-day course on "Report Writing Process In Performance Auditing", according to a spokesman of the department here Sunday.

Fifty six officers across the country participated, the goals of these courses were to comprehensively cover all the important areas of audit of disaster management; to develop analytical and practical skills and reporting skills of the officers engaged in audit activities.

He elaborated that these training programmes were well-planned and covered almost all the topics related to the disaster risk assessment, risk reduction, prevention, mitigation and governance framework for managing disaster, concepts and techniques about social benefits & costs, financial and economic analysis, time value of money, concepts of compounding and discounting, sensitivity testing, net present value & internal rate of return, sensitivity analysis, output budgeting, ratio analysis, analysis of cost/time over run, correlation coefficient, trend analysis & regression and simple statistical measures, stages of performance audit report (PAR) and its reporting process, creating high impact PARs, form and content of a PAR and preparation & approval of the final PAR, template and segments of PAR and tools & techniques used during preparation of performance audit report.

Case studies, short scenarios and practical exercises were also discussed to engage the participants and make the learning experience more interactive and meaningful, he mentioned and asserted that the course contents were designed to ensure a logical order keeping in view the conduct of performance audit.

The participants were also provided with lecture material in soft form enabling them to get maximum benefit from the course.

During the respective courses, the officers shared their feedback regarding the training sessions and gave their views that these sessions increased their knowledge and skill capacity of performance auditing.

They appreciated the efforts of the PAW and assured to implement entire knowledge in practical field work.

Director General PAW Muhammad Sami Ullah Teepu addressed the officers and hoped that these training activities would enhance the understanding and quality of their work. He appreciated the efforts of his team members for conducting the courses successfully. At the end, he awarded certificates to the participants.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Money Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

13 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

22 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

22 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

22 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

22 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.