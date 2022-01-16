UrduPoint.com

Performance Audit Wing Organises Training For KPK, GB Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Performance Audit Wing organises training for KPK, GB officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :The Performance Audit Wing, Lahore organised an interactive three-day training course on Value for Money for the officers of the executive departments of the Government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Gilgit Baltistan under the umbrella of Auditor General of Pakistan.

The course was attended by the officers from provincial governments of KPK and Gilgit Baltistan. Value for money has been defined as a utility derived from every purchase or every sum of money spent. Value for money is based not only on the minimum purchase price (economy) but also on the maximum efficiency and effectiveness of the purchase, according to the department's spokesman here Sunday.

The Primary objective of the activity was to apprise the participants on how economically, efficiently and effectively (3Es) the departments and agencies may utililise public resources.

The concept of Value for Money (VfM) in everyday life is easily understood as "not paying more for a good or service than its quality or availability justify".

In relation to public spending, it implies a concern with economy (cost minimization), efficiency (output maximization) and effectiveness (full attainment of the intended results). The VfM is not only important from the governmenty point of view but it has a great relevance and importance to our stakeholders i.e. parliamentarian, PAC, donors, NGOs and general public.

It is the taxpayers money which has to be spent keeping in view 3Es.The participants were trained with skills, tools and techniques on how to improve value for money while dispensing the official business.

Deliberations were also made on the responsibility and accountability and related governance patterns. Moreover, a detailed discussion was made on organizational culture and ethical practices, roles and responsibilities framework in the public sector entities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Gilgit Baltistan Price Money May Sunday From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

9 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

18 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

18 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

18 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.