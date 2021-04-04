Performance Auditing refresher course held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Auditor General Office organized a five-day Performance Auditing refresher course which was attended by officers and audit experts from across the country.

Addressing the participants here Sunday, DG Performance Audit Wing Muhammad Samiullah Tipu said that in order to meet future challenges of the auditing sector, special attention must be paid on issue-based audit as best results could only be achieved by adopting innovation in the field of auditing.

He said that in line with the vision of Auditor General of Pakistan Javed Jahangir there was a dire need to utilize modern technology to meet the demands of modern times. "As audit managers, we also need to address those issues which are of great social importance," he remarked.

Participants appreciated the significance of the course and urged that such courses should be held on a regular basis.