Peri Urban Plan Being Followed For Systematic Growth Of Faisalabad: DG FDA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Peri Urban Plan is being followed for the planned, organized, scientific, futuristic and
systematic growth of Faisalabad, said Director General Faisalabad Development Authority
(FDA) Muhammad Asif Ch.
Addressing the business community and stakeholders relating to the real estate sector in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that most of the challenges hampering urban development were due to the poor enforcement and: "We have to amend existing strategy according to the ground realities".
He said that the city had been divided into different zones under Faisalabad Peri-Urban Structure Plan (FPUSP) and the Environment Impact Report had been declared mandatory for all types of new constructions and housing colonies.
He said that 30,000 acres of brown area has been trimmed under the zoning system while at provincial level Outline Development Plans have been prepared for 125 cities including Faisalabad.
About resources, he said the FDA executes different schemes as deposit work and these are handed over to the FMC or concerned departments after their completion. Hence, the FDA was never responsible for the maintenance and repair of these schemes.
He said that general road conditions in Faisalabad are very pathetic and despite this fact, the FDA has planned to develop Sheikhupura road as a state-of-the-art carriageway.
He also stressed the need to regularize old illegal housing colonies through one-time waiver. He said that WASA has received a funding of Rs 11 bn to revamp the sewerage system.
He suggested that the service area of WASA should be increased to provide sewerage facilities to the private colonies being developed outside its current domain.
Recent Stories
MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March
Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..
Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..
42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions
Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'
Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day
Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system for 'laparoscopic surgeries'
China offers huge investment opportunities in consumer market
Investopia signs seven partnerships with national institutions, global companies
More Stories From Business
-
Peri Urban Plan being followed for systematic growth of Faisalabad: DG FDA2 minutes ago
-
Cotton growers invited to submit applications42 minutes ago
-
Economic indicators stable, key areas show gradual growth in March52 minutes ago
-
Issuance of guidelines on application of IFRS-9 ECL model on Circular debt2 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
CDNS achieves target of Rs 22 billion in Islamic investment3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 20257 hours ago
-
China economic resilience, growth strategy continue to draw foreign capital16 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Auranzeb leaves for China to attend Boao Forum16 hours ago