Peri Urban Plan being followed for systematic growth of Faisalabad: DG FDA

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Peri Urban Plan is being followed for the planned, organized, scientific, futuristic and

systematic growth of Faisalabad, said Director General Faisalabad Development Authority

(FDA) Muhammad Asif Ch.

Addressing the business community and stakeholders relating to the real estate sector in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that most of the challenges hampering urban development were due to the poor enforcement and: "We have to amend existing strategy according to the ground realities".

He said that the city had been divided into different zones under Faisalabad Peri-Urban Structure Plan (FPUSP) and the Environment Impact Report had been declared mandatory for all types of new constructions and housing colonies.

He said that 30,000 acres of brown area has been trimmed under the zoning system while at provincial level Outline Development Plans have been prepared for 125 cities including Faisalabad.

About resources, he said the FDA executes different schemes as deposit work and these are handed over to the FMC or concerned departments after their completion. Hence, the FDA was never responsible for the maintenance and repair of these schemes.

He said that general road conditions in Faisalabad are very pathetic and despite this fact, the FDA has planned to develop Sheikhupura road as a state-of-the-art carriageway.

He also stressed the need to regularize old illegal housing colonies through one-time waiver. He said that WASA has received a funding of Rs 11 bn to revamp the sewerage system.

He suggested that the service area of WASA should be increased to provide sewerage facilities to the private colonies being developed outside its current domain.