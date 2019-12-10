UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Persian Gulf Countries To Create Financial, Monetary Union By 2025 - GCC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:18 PM

Persian Gulf Countries to Create Financial, Monetary Union by 2025 - GCC

Leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) agreed during the Tuesday summit in Riyadh to create a financial and monetary union by 2025, the final statement adopted following the summit said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) agreed during the Tuesday summit in Riyadh to create a financial and monetary union by 2025, the final statement adopted following the summit said.

"To work on achieving economic integration and a customs union by 2025, as well as creating financial and monetary unity by 2025," the statement said.

The statement was read live on the Al-Arabia tv channel by the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani.

The leaders of regional countries emphasized the need to maintain unity among the members of the council. The secretary-general also said that any aggression against any member state of the GCC would be an attack against the whole council.

The 40th GCC Summit was held in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh on Tuesday. Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani and Omani Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers Fahd bin Mahmoud al-Said participated in the summit.

The GCC, established in 1981, consists of all Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. GCC members closely coordinate on economic, political and military matters to fight against threats faced by the region.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister UAE Kuwait Riyadh Oman Saudi Qatar Rashid Bahrain Saudi Arabia Saud TV All Unity Foods Limited Arab

Recent Stories

MBRF launches 7th edition of ‘Bil Arabi’ to su ..

1 hour ago

Al Zeyoudi highlights country’s experience in cl ..

1 hour ago

Women have advanced across all sectors in the UAE: ..

1 hour ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad syndicate app ..

22 seconds ago

Taliban Abduct Group of Tribal Elders in Northern ..

24 seconds ago

US Sanctions Myanmar Military's Commander-in Chief ..

27 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.