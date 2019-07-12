UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru Declares Emergency Over Oil Spill In Northern Region - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:05 PM

Peru Declares Emergency Over Oil Spill in Northern Region - Reports

Peru has declared a state of emergency after a pipe leaked oil into a river in the northern Loreto department, local media said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Peru has declared a state of emergency after a pipe leaked oil into a river in the northern Loreto department, local media said on Friday.

The spill took place in the northernmost region's province of Datem del Maranon on June 18, the Andina news agency said.

Over a thousand households have been affected, the Telesur new channel said, after the oil tainted the Maranon River, a vital artery that flows through a sprawling natural reserve.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Loreto Peru June Media

Recent Stories

PITB & Punjab Archives launch Web Portal containin ..

9 minutes ago

NUST Summer School draws to a close!

13 minutes ago

K-Electric continues to raise the bar in social me ..

31 minutes ago

Surprise inspection of hospitals begins

33 seconds ago

US Congress to Prevent Turkey from Obtaining F-35s ..

35 seconds ago

Indonesian envoy stresses enhancing bilateral trad ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.