Peru Declares Emergency Over Oil Spill in Northern Region - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Peru has declared a state of emergency after a pipe leaked oil into a river in the northern Loreto department, local media said on Friday.

The spill took place in the northernmost region's province of Datem del Maranon on June 18, the Andina news agency said.

Over a thousand households have been affected, the Telesur new channel said, after the oil tainted the Maranon River, a vital artery that flows through a sprawling natural reserve.