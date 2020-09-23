UrduPoint.com
Peru Enters Final Stage Of Economic Activities Restoration On October 1 - Economy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:00 AM

Peru Enters Final Stage of Economic Activities Restoration on October 1 - Economy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The Peruvian government will proceed on October 1 to the final stage of economic activities restoration, Economy Minister Maria Antonieta Alva said in an interview with RPP radio station.

This stage envisions gradual resumption of international travel, and opening of sports centers, cinema halls and other entertainment venues.

"We will implement the fourth phase gradually, as we do not want to jeopardize control over the pandemic, like it happened in other countries," Alva explained.

The minister has said earlier that the country will resume international air travel starting October 15, RPP recalled.

Notably, Peruvian Health Minister Luis Suarez has just recently warned of a possible second wave of COVID-19, calling on people not to let down their guard. According to the Johns Hopkins University, the South American country ranks sixth globally in terms of COVID-19 tally, with 768,895 confirmed cases. Peru's COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 31,000.

