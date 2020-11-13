UrduPoint.com
Peruvian Police Fire Rubber Bullets, Tear Gas At Protesters In Lima - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The police have used tear gas and non-lethal weapons against the protesters in the Peruvian capital of Lima, the participants of which oppose the congressional decision to oust President Martin Vizcarra, the Comercio newspaper reported on Friday.

According to the Peruvian media outlet, late on Thursday, the protests, held in Lima resulted in clashes with the policemen, who were then forced to use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the mob. Several people were injured in the incident, including two journalists.

Peruvian Interior Minister Gaston Rodriguez on Friday told local radio station RPP, that the policemen had acted with caution and had not used rubber bullets, only tear gas.

On Monday, Peru's congress voted to impeach Vizcarra. He stands accused of corruption during his term as governor in the southern Peruvian region of Moquegua from 2011-2014. On Tuesday, Congress Chairman Manuel Merino became the acting president of the country. The congressional decision has provoked protests in different parts of Peru.

