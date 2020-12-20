Peshawar chamber calls for equal treatment for trade bodies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :President, Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Industry (PCSTI), Mohammad Adnan Jalil has called for equal treatment to all trade bodies by the government organizations.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said, SME sector has more than 60% share in the national economy and it should be given treatment in proportion to its strength and representation on all important bodies and policy making forums.

He said that PCSTI is the representative trade body of the SME sector of the provincial metropolis and should be taken on board in policy making matters relating to trade and industries.