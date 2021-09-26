Peshawar Chamber registered as ISO 9001:2015 certified body

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (PCSTSI) has been issued ISO 9001:2015 Certificate that has made it first ISO certified trade body of the province.

Talking to APP, president PCSTSI Mohammad Adnan Adeel here on Sunday termed the issuance of the Certificate of Registration ISO 9001:2015to the trade body, a land mark achievement of the chamber.

Expressing jubilance over the achievement, he said that PCSTSI has become the first chamber that is ISO 9001:2015 certified, which was a big honour for the office bearers and members of the trade body.

The scope of registration was 'providing commerce and industries related services including memberships, visa recommendation letters and business facilitation.

Speaking about the achievements of the Peshawar Chamber, he said that during last one year they had have worked in collaboration with business community, academia, embassies, UN organizations and non-governmental organizations.

He said that the achievements made by the chamber during last one year would be written in golden words and remembered forever.