Peshawar Excise police recover 156 Kg hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Excise Department police on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle 156 Kilogrammes of hashish on Kohat road in Mattani area.

Excise police Peshawar established checkpoint on Kohat road at Mattani area following receiving information about narcotics smuggling bid from Quetta to Khyber district and the excise officials signaled a suspected truck to stop.

On checking, the excise police recovered 130 packets of high quality hashish tucked in secret boxes of the vehicle. The police arrested the accused and registered a case.

Meanwhile the chief minister's special assistant Ghazan Jamal and other high officials of the excise department commended the excise team concerned for conducting a successful operation.