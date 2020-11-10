UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Excise Police Recover 156 Kg Hashish

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 01:26 PM

Peshawar Excise police recover 156 Kg hashish

The Excise Department police on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle 156 Kilogrammes of hashish on Kohat road in Mattani area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Excise Department police on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle 156 Kilogrammes of hashish on Kohat road in Mattani area.

Excise police Peshawar established checkpoint on Kohat road at Mattani area following receiving information about narcotics smuggling bid from Quetta to Khyber district and the excise officials signaled a suspected truck to stop.

On checking, the excise police recovered 130 packets of high quality hashish tucked in secret boxes of the vehicle. The police arrested the accused and registered a case.

Meanwhile the chief minister's special assistant Ghazan Jamal and other high officials of the excise department commended the excise team concerned for conducting a successful operation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Quetta Police Road Vehicle Kohat From

Recent Stories

Sinovac says 'confident' of vaccine safety after B ..

4 minutes ago

Pashinyan Says Clashes Continue in Karabakh Despit ..

4 minutes ago

10 criminals , 1750 grams Charas seized

4 minutes ago

UK unemployment rate rises to 4.8%: official data

8 minutes ago

Brik kiln workers call for providing unemployment ..

8 minutes ago

Rangers foil smuggling bid of NCP items

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.