UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Team Wins One Million Pakistani Rupees In StartUp Cup

Umer Jamshaid 3 seconds ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 07:27 PM

Peshawar Team Wins One Million Pakistani Rupees in StartUp Cup

Entrepreneurs can change the way we live and work, Their innovations often improve our standard of living

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019) Entrepreneurs can change the way we live and work. Their innovations often improve our standard of living. Their entrepreneurial ventures create wealth and also jobs, as well as the conditions for a prosperous society. This is the reason the U.S. Embassy partnered with the youth of Pakistan in StartUp Cup, a competition in which Pakistani entrepreneurs compete for support for their business ideas.

During the finals of the fifth annual StartUp Cup business model competition, a team from Peshawar prevailed over 17 other teams to take the top prize – one million Pakistani rupees. Nano IT developed a startup plan to develop an educational immersive virtual reality product and will use the prize money as seed funding for their company.

DeafTawk from Islamabad took home second prize for its product providing sign language services for the deaf community through online video platforms and won 750,000 rupees. Third-place was shared between ReceiptBox from Karachi and Aprus from Peshawar.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Ambassador Paul Jones, Chargé d’Affaires a.

i. at the U.S. Embassy, congratulated all the winners: “Your startups have the opportunity to change the future and drive innovation, improving the lives of people in Pakistan and across the world. The United States will continue to partner with you, Pakistan’s aspiring entrepreneurs, to help achieve your dreams because we understand the importance of your vital work.”

The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) Islamabad Chapter President Sarah Hashwani stated: “It has been a remarkable journey. The young people we get to meet inspire us. I want to thank all of those who have come forward over the years, taken the leap of faith, and have had the courage to take use this chance to launch a new business venture.”

For this year’s competition, TiE Islamabad Chapter reviewed more than 1,500 business ideas from across the country and selected 680 teams to participate in six months of StartUp Cup training and activities. These activities included workshops, mentoring opportunities, and judging sessions in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. The regional competitions selected 18 finalists to compete in the Islamabad finals.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar World Quetta Business Company Young United States Money All From Top Million Jobs

Recent Stories

UIT Alumni Organize Thalassemia Awareness Event

8 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 to depart for South Africa on Saturda ..

10 minutes ago

Bhutan to double teacher pay

2 minutes ago

Artillery attack wounds family in east Ukraine

2 minutes ago

'Most of women low-paid in Punjab' : Khawar Mumtaz ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan France cooperation in Higher Education is ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.