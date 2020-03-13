UrduPoint.com
Peskov Calls Kudrin's Forecast Regarding Russian GDP Opinion Of Serious Economist

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called remarks by Head of Russia's Accounts Chamber Alexey Kudrin regarding the country's GDP and rising poverty rates the opinion of a serious economist, however, adding that the issue must be considered in a comprehensive manner, as well as trends should be examined in more detail before drawing conclusions

On Thursday, Kudrin told an economic committee at Russia's upper house of parliament that the country was unlikely to see any real economic growth or decrease in poverty in 2020 with the oil price around $35 per barrel and the ruble's exchange rate at 72 rubles per Dollar.

"Kudrin is a very experienced economist, he heads the Accounts Chamber, naturally, speaks out with his point of view.

Of course, one cannot be guided by this point of view alone. We must consider all this in a complex, including government assessments, assessments of our statistical agencies. And now, of course, when, for example, international markets and our markets are so unstable, you probably still need to understand the trend in more detail before making any conclusions," Peskov said.

Stock markets across the world tumbled on Monday amid fears over the coronavirus disease, officially named COVID-19, and the fall in global oil prices after the OPEC+ deal collapsed. Russia's stock markets plunged upon opening Thursday on the back of a pandemic declaration by the World Health Organization, with the Moscow Exchange index falling below 2,400 for the first time since January 2019.

