Peskov On Cooperation With Turkey: Ankara Did Not Join Western 'Sanctions Exercises'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Turkey did not join the sanctions exercises of the West, it is one of the largest recipients of Russian gas, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Turkey takes a position different from the countries of the collective West. Turkey retains the opportunity to use its intermediary services. Turkey follows its national interests in terms of continuing trade and economic relations with our country, it has not joined the sanctions exercises of the collective West, and in this regard it has an obvious advantage both for the Turkish people themselves and in terms of our bilateral relations," he told reporters.

Turkey is now one of the largest recipients of Russian gas, and interaction in the gas sector remains on the agenda of discussions between Russia and Turkey both at the highest level and at the working one, he said.

"Both these issues and issues related to gas supplies are indeed on the agenda of contacts at the highest level, and at the working level. These contacts are ongoing," Peskov told reporters.

