MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's statements about his desire to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, told Sputnik on Friday that there were no exact dates for the leaders' meeting.

Lukashenko said earlier in the day he would like to discuss oil supplies for Belarus at a meeting with Putin.

"There are no clear dates yet," Peskov said when asked whether such a meeting was planned.