Peskov Says Attack On Saudi Oil Facilities Not On Agenda Of Putin's Talks In Ankara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:54 AM

Peskov Says Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities Not on Agenda of Putin's Talks in Ankara

The recent drone attack on Saudi oil facilities is not on the agenda of Russian President Vladimir Putin's talks in the Turkish capital of Ankara, but the issue may be discussed by the leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey during their meetings, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The recent drone attack on Saudi oil facilities is not on the agenda of Russian President Vladimir Putin's talks in the Turkish capital of Ankara, but the issue may be discussed by the leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey during their meetings, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Later on Monday, Putin is expected to arrive in Ankara, where he will participate in the trilateral summit on Syria and hold separate meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

"It is not on the agenda, but [the leaders] usually exchange opinions on the most relevant issues, so we can expect them to discuss this incident," Peskov told reporters ahead of Putin's visit.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia had to shut down two Saudi Aramco's oil facilities, namely Abqaiq and Khurais, after a drone attack claimed by Yemeni Houthis caused massive fires. The incident led to a cut in oil production totaling 5.7 million barrels per day, about half of Saudi Arabia's daily oil output.

