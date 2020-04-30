UrduPoint.com
Peskov Says New Measures Of Support In Russia Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Possible

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:00 AM

Peskov Says New Measures of Support in Russia Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Possible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out new support measures in Russia due to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Certainly, we cannot rule out the possibility that new packages will follow.

You know that the president gave instructions to prepare a new package of support measures, and most importantly, the president gave instructions to prepare a national economy development plan," Peskov said in an interview with the RTVI broadcaster.

"This is not just a plan of anti-crisis measures, but a plan for the development of the country, given that this is a crisis, it probably brings with it some new reality, and this new reality obliges us to become different," he said.

