Peskov Says Russian Economy Suffered Less Than In Other Countries Amid Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 04:50 PM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 27 (Sputnik) - The decisions that were made in Russia during the pandemic have been justified, as the country's economy sagged less than in other countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Surgical, pinpointed assistance, assistance only to those who needed it the most, as repeatedly stated by President Vladimir Putin," Peskov said on the Russia 1 channel.

"Let's take a look at those countries that pumped hundreds of billions and even trillions of their currencies in their economies. Did this save their economies or the world economy from falling by 4 percent?" the spokesman noted.

The Russian economy has also "gone down significantly," but it will recover in the spring, according to Peskov.

"We have a completely different situation," he said, adding that the Russian economy was "quite mobile."

