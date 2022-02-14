PESSI assures APTMA of maximum facilitation to textile workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider has assured the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) of extending all support and facilitation to the workers and their employees.

He was talking to APTMA delegation headed by Abdul Rahim Nasir Chairman APTMA here Monday. The delegation comprised Hamid Zaman Chairman Northern Zone, Senior Vice Chairman Kamran Arshad and Secretary General Raza Baqir.

The Commissioner apprised the delegation about a series of initiatives and said PESSI is an autonomous body under the administrative control adopted by PESSI including self-assessment, withdrawing repeated visits by PESSI employees, selective audit through computerized selection and joint audits by PESSI, EOBI, Labor etc.

The Commissioner briefed the delegation about different benefits being provided by PESSI to the workers including medical coverage, cash benefits, sickness benefits, injury benefits, iddat benefits, maternity benefits, gratuity, disablement pension, survivor's pension, artificial parts, funeral grant, financial assistance of the industrial workers, and free education of the secured workers' children.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahim Nasir, Chairman APTMA highlighted the problems being faced by members regarding payment of outstanding contributions of PESSI and waiver of penalty.

He proposed that the industry may be allowed to pay the past liabilities in easy installments. He also requested for waiver from penalty as was extended by the government of the Punjab during the last year.

Rahim offered the umbrella of APTMA for resolution of pending issues with PESSI through negotiations and mutual dialogue with the industry to avoid waste of time and energy in unnecessary litigation.

Responding to APTMA demands, the Commissioner PESSI assured to do his maximum for quick discharge of outstanding liability of APTMA members and all other industrial sectors, willing to pay the outstanding dues.

On this occasion, Hamid Zaman, Chairman APTMA North and Kamran Arshad, Senior Vice Chairman APTMA apprised the Chairman PESSI about the role of the textile industry contributing to the national exchequer by earning precious foreign exchange through exports.

They said APTMA is the premier textile industry representing diversified interests in all sub-sectors of the textile industry chain and exports and is fully supportive to the PESSI initiatives towards the betterment of the industrial workers. They further expressed the hope that Chairman PESSI would respond to their submissions positively in the larger interest of the industry as well as the industrial workers.