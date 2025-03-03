Open Menu

Pest Infestation In Maize And Cotton Crops Can Cause Colossal Loss: Experts

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Pest infestation in maize and cotton crops can cause colossal loss: experts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Experts said that climate change is creating favorable conditions for invasive insect species which would cause colossal productivity loss by leading to a surge in pest infestations in key agricultural crops such as maize and cotton.

They were addressing a seminar on "Challenges and Future Prospects of Climate-Smart Pest Management in Maize and Cotton Crops in Pakistan", organized by Department of Entomology and Pakistan Entomological Society at New Senate Hall University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

The event was arranged on the directives of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan which brought the leading experts together.

Among the prominent speakers included Chairman Entomology Dr. Waseem Akram, Dr. Muhammad Saghir, Dr. Muhammad Tayyib, Director General of Pest Warning & Quality Control of Pesticides Dr. Amer Rasul, Director Agriculture Extension Lahore Dr. Iqbal Khan Niazi, and Chairman Innova Group Malik Shamsher Hussain.

The experts said that rising temperatures and erratic rainfall patterns are accelerating the spread of destructive pests like fall armyworm in maize and whitefly and pink bollworm in cotton which would result agricultural losses in millions of rupees.

They revealed that the increasing level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is not only enhancing pest resilience but also reducing crop resistance. It would also make maize and cotton crops more vulnerable to infestations. If this issue was left unaddressed, the climate-driven changes could result in crop losses ranging between 10-25 % by 2050, they added.

However, they highlighted that Climate-Smart Pest Management (CSPM) offers a viable solution to mitigate these threats. This approach integrates modern pest control techniques, sustainable agricultural practices and climate adaptation strategies to protect livelihoods of millions of farmers while ensuring food and fiber security.

They urged the policymakers, researchers and farmers to collaborate on implementing climate-resilient pest control measures.

They also stressed the need for extensive awareness, research funding and the adoption of advanced pest management technologies to safeguard Pakistan's agricultural sector against the growing challenges posed by climate change.

